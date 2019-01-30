Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Warming Center Open
Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 7:02 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 7:02 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Clear
-21°
Hi: -17° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -21°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
-24°
Hi: -17° Lo: -31°
Feels Like: -24°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
-18°
Hi: -15° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -18°
More Weather
Charles City
Few Clouds
-22°
Hi: -16° Lo: -31°
Feels Like: -38°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
-24°
Hi: -18° Lo: -33°
Feels Like: -47°
More Weather
Tracking life threatening cold and light snowfall for Thursday.
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Rochester man found deceased Sunday likely died from hypothermia
Police: Fall from communications tower caused Iowa boy's death
Emergency situation declared in Freeborn County
Murder charge for body found in rural Floyd County in 2017
Sheriff's Office: Multiple assault investigations involving NE Iowa high school students
Crash victim rescued from ravine Wednesday
Watch: What happens when you throw hot water in the air in -55 wind chill?
Chickasaw Co. mother stands trial in death where baby found in swing
Stay in the know: Here's a look at the latest road conditions with live DOT cameras
Jail sentence for exposing a child to a sex offender
Latest Video
Warming Center Open
Tow Trucks Busy
No air travel, Gold Cross picks up slack
Tracking Another Night of Dangerous Cold and Some Light Snow
Church doors open during the cold
USPS isn't delivering mail
Working in cold units
BROOKE DANGEROUS WX PKC
Brandon MD First Look
DEEP FREEZE MD PKG
Community Events