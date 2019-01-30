Clear
No air travel, Gold Cross picks up slack

Mayo One isn't taking to the air due to the frigid temperatures we're looking at how Gold Cross is picking up the slack.

operations until tomorrow. organ flights-vo-1 lowerthird2line:no air travel, gold cross picks up slack rochester, mn that means first responders on the ground are picking up the slack. patients still get the critical care team... it just will take them a little longer to get there. first responders can literally transform their rig into mayo one... just without the air.xxx organ flights-sot-1 lowerthird2line:kate arms mayo clinic gold cross ambulance we'll provide them the driver and the ambulance. they bring all of their equipment. they're able to put it in the back of an ambulance, and we're able to give them an experienced driver whose used to driving in these road conditions and they're able to go get that patient in that outlying hospital and get them back here. paramedics tell kimt they'll go as far as fairmont... into iowa and wisconsin. that's because with mayo one in rochester being down... that means mayo two out of eau claire and mayo three out of mankato are also not flying. /
Tracking life threatening cold and light snowfall for Thursday.
