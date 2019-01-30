Speech to Text for Tracking Another Night of Dangerous Cold and Some Light Snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-live-3 weather-live-4 weather-live-2 a wind chill warning remains in effect for the entire region. the warning will last through 10 am thursday due to extremely cold temperatures. it'll be another night where frostbite could set in within 10 minutes on exposed skin as air temperatures fall near -32 overnight and through thursday morning due to clear skies. with winds dying, the threat for any blowing snow will diminish through the night but remains for portions of the evening commute. clouds will increase along with temperatures by thursday afternoon. highs will remain below zero, but begin to show a warming trend. by friday, we'll be back into the upper teens above zero. through thursday, a threat for light snow lingers - minor accumulation is expected, but it will be enough to add a thin layer of coating to area roadways. a surge of warm air arrives for the weekend with highs returning to the upper 30s for saturday, lower 40s for sunday. this will bring about the chance for a wintry mix saturday and especially sunday which will then be turning over to mostly snow for monday and tuesday. tonight: increasing clouds/cold. lows: near -32. wind chills near -40 to -55. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: scattered snow/mostly cloudy. highs: near 0. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: mostly cloudy. lows: near -5. wind chills near -20. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. thanks sara, amy? / cold storage-stngr-4