Speech to Text for Church doors open during the cold

the closure of businesses and gathering spots including the rochester public library - many people are looking for alternative places to stay warm. when it is this cold out - the salvation army warming shelter is open but as kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out churches are also opening their doors. on the scene church doors open-llmpkg-1 church doors open-llmpkg-2 here at trinity lutheran church on the edge of downtown rochester - the doors are open just in case anyone needs to come inside to get out of the cold. church doors open-llmpkg-3 the church's office manager michele nyman is one of the only staff members at the church today... and she tells me that she is keeping the door unlocked because of the people areld. welcome to come inside and get warm - and even have a hot cup of coffee. church doors open-llmpkg-4 "nobody should have to endure this. if they need to warm up, any doors should be open because its deadly, its scary." church doors open-llmpkg-5 the church also have blankets made by their quilting group as well as gas cards and grocery cards just in case there's anyone who comes by and needs it. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. trinity lutheran does lock the doors when staff leave by 5 - so this is only a solution to get warm during the day. tonight on kimt news 3 at 6 - annalise johnson will take us to the salvation army warming center that is open 24 hours a day right now to see how they are faring during this artic blast. / crews across our area are busy responding