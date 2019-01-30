Speech to Text for USPS isn't delivering mail

actually did it... the united states postal service suspended delivery today. but that doesn't mean they had the day off. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live from the post office in rochester after catching up with postal workers today. calyn - what'd you find out?xxx usps no mail-lintro-2 george, amy - there are 63 mail carriers who work out of this post office. they are used to braving the elements but are happy to be working behind the scenes today...getting ready for tomorrow.xxx usps no mail-pkg-1 usps no mail-pkg-3 just yesterday i caught up a mail carrier who was out in the cold... nat: anything you're planning on doing tomorrow? -- same thing, super cold. usps no mail-pkg-5 but tuesday night - the united states postal service actually cancelled deliveries for wednesday. lowerthird2line:bill brolsma postmaster, rochester this is the only time i remember that the post master general actually in advance made the decision to curtail delivery in safety of the employees. usps no mail-pkg-6 nat: not going outside means a day of sorting inside. nat: so we're having to put in stuff from last night, sort the stuff from today, and then tomorrow we're gonna have to sort that so parts of this route will get 3 days worth of mail... it's gonna be interesting ryan smith's been a mail carrier for three years. like his colleagues - he's surprised they're not out today. usps no mail-pkg-7 i didn't actually think they were going to cancel. i was starting to kinda figure out what i was gonna wear. well i'll have to wear about four layers and go out and see what happens i guess. but thankfully i got lucky and they called us off. usps no mail-pkg-8 called off for safety today... but back to the streets tomorrow. this is a very extreme case - it'll probably be 30 years before we see it again. / usps no mail-ltag-2 there are 95 routes across rochester and olmsted county. nearly 70 of those are in the city... with the rest in rural locations. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thanks calyn. fed-ex and u-p-s have suspended service in some areas... depending on location. in rochester... u-p-s is still delivering but the fed-ex ground station is not making deliveries today.