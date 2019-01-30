Speech to Text for BROOKE DANGEROUS WX PKC

this deep freeze is keeping most of us inside and bundled up today.xxx kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan bundled up to see what mother nature is really capable of. kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist s say when the windchills drop between á40 and á60 degrees frostbite can happen in 10 minutes. just to prove just how cold pavement can be on your bare feet or even your puppies paws, take a look at this. according to the american veterinary medical foundation, pets are just as seseptible to getting frostbite or hypothermia as humans are... and this egg froze solid within less than 5 minutesá imagine what it could do to bare skin or paw pads. and these dangerous temperatures could even freeze water into ice crystals in a matter of seconds. in less than 5 minutes, a burning hot wet t shirt can freeze rock solid... what could these wind chills do to your skin? hypothermia can occur to anyone who exposes themselves to the bitter elements we're seeing long enough for their body temperature to fall under 95 degrees. our best advice? stay inside. that was brooke mckivergan reporting. it's really neat to see all the things that happen when it's this cold outside. do yourself a favor today and download our free smartphone weather app. take a look. it's as easy as searching kimt weather and hitting the add button. the app has the latest road conditions, live radar updates, and school closing and delays. kimt news 3 is your home for storm coverage through