DEEP FREEZE MD PKG

Clear
BREAKING NEWS: How low can we go? For some, it's record-breaking low temps Full Story
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning - Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 12:47 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 12:47 PM
Posted By: Arielle Harrison

1 30 brutal, deadly cold is blasting the nation... and it's shutting down cities in the midwest. along side us... the dangerous temperatrues are posing a threat to tens of millions of others. at least six people have died in connection with this storm... one right here in rochester. and if you can believe it... we're colder here in minnesota than the temperatures in antarctica today. demarco polar plunge pkg 1 30 19 numbing cold has a hold on much of the nation. in milwaukee temperatures are double digits below zero with wind chills minus 50 . postal service is now suspended across minnesota as well as iowa, wisconsin and chicago. (source: tue0361 @ 00:18) (mos) "i have 7 layers on." in grand rapids, michiganáá whiteout conditions are being blamed for a chain reaction of crashes involving (at least( two dozen vehicles. no was one was killed. the arctic blast also put a stop to public transportatio n... amtrak canceled all of its trains at chicago's union station due to the extreme cold. (nats) oh bless your heart! (track 5áá morgan winter wx mn rem208) in minneapolis, police hit the streets to help those in need& (source: morgan winter wx mn rem208 @ 14;12;06) "hey you need gloves!" (2s) (track 6) they handed out free gloves to kids in lowáincome neighborhoods . (source: morgan deep freeze ride along mn ctm rem224 @ 14;16;49) "it's important to connect with your community and make sure make sure people are safe in this weather (4s) later in the evening,
Mason City
Clear
-19° wxIcon
Hi: -17° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -46°
Albert Lea
Clear
-20° wxIcon
Hi: -18° Lo: -31°
Feels Like: -39°
Austin
Clear
-17° wxIcon
Hi: -17° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -38°
Charles City
Clear
-18° wxIcon
Hi: -18° Lo: -31°
Feels Like: -43°
Rochester
Clear
-21° wxIcon
Hi: -20° Lo: -33°
Feels Like: -47°
Life Threatening cold continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

