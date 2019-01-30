Speech to Text for DEEP FREEZE MD PKG

1 30 brutal, deadly cold is blasting the nation... and it's shutting down cities in the midwest. along side us... the dangerous temperatrues are posing a threat to tens of millions of others. at least six people have died in connection with this storm... one right here in rochester. and if you can believe it... we're colder here in minnesota than the temperatures in antarctica today. demarco polar plunge pkg 1 30 19 numbing cold has a hold on much of the nation. in milwaukee temperatures are double digits below zero with wind chills minus 50 . postal service is now suspended across minnesota as well as iowa, wisconsin and chicago. (source: tue0361 @ 00:18) (mos) "i have 7 layers on." in grand rapids, michiganáá whiteout conditions are being blamed for a chain reaction of crashes involving (at least( two dozen vehicles. no was one was killed. the arctic blast also put a stop to public transportatio n... amtrak canceled all of its trains at chicago's union station due to the extreme cold. (nats) oh bless your heart! (track 5áá morgan winter wx mn rem208) in minneapolis, police hit the streets to help those in need& (source: morgan winter wx mn rem208 @ 14;12;06) "hey you need gloves!" (2s) (track 6) they handed out free gloves to kids in lowáincome neighborhoods . (source: morgan deep freeze ride along mn ctm rem224 @ 14;16;49) "it's important to connect with your community and make sure make sure people are safe in this weather (4s) later in the evening,