Speech to Text for Braving the temps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the national weather service in des moines says the dangerous cold tonight into wednesday is near record setting wind chills. but that's not stopping káiámát news three's bodacious brian tabick from learning how people withstood their cold day he joins us now live in the cold. george katie, with the des moines national weather service saying these are some of the coldest winds that any of us will ever feel that means this is the coldest live shot i might ever do in may career. it's brutal cold that's driving most people to spend the night indoors.xxx the streets of mason city had the feel of a frozen ghost town tuesday afternoon. temperatures at four thirty were already below zero and everyone knew we'd be enjoying a "feels like" temperature of roughly 60 below by morning. we're due for another ice age, i don't know. countless doors closed early because of the arctic blast including the mason city library. though it did take a lot of getting in and out of the car to stay warm. by late afternoon many had completed their errands for the day. well we were staying inside but had to come check my mail. i had a doctors appointment today. whether it was worth enduring some of the coldest winds many of us will ever see is up for debate. not really, no. you know the snow is beautiful and you just have to remember that it's dangerous so it's spectacular driving over here. when it gets this cold only being outside for five minutes time could mean frost bite. yeah doesn't and bad i mean we're all dressed like very warmly. but not everyone is dressing for the weather. i don't wear a winter coat don't own one. but these record lows are something many of us won't be forgetting any time soon. the temperatures for tomorrow are expected to be even lower tomorrow. try to stay indoors if you canááagain, being out here for five to tenminutes time could lead to frost bite. katie george if you do have to venture out dress in sever several layers. live in mason city brian tabick káiámát news three.