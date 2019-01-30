Speech to Text for Tracking dangerous cold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( a wind chill warning is now in effect for the entire region. the warning will last through 12pm thursday due to high winds and extremely cold temperatures. the cold will be so dangerous, frostbite will begin to take effect within 10 minutes on exposed skin. air temperatures fall to near á30 this morning with a wind chill as low as á60. this is not your typical cold, you need to dress accordingly in many layers and wear a hat and gloves. sunshine will not make things feel nice outside with a high of á19. tonight will be near record cold again with wind chills as low as á55 degrees. temperatures remain subzero for thursday with a chance of light snow. finally, on friday, we return to the teens. a surge of warm air arrives for the weekend with highs returning to the middle 30's for saturday and sunday. this will bring about the chance for a wintry mix saturday and especially sunday. this should turn over to snow for monday. today: sunny/cold. highs: near á19. wind chills near á50 to á60. winds: west northwest at 10 to 20 mph. gusts near 30 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: near á31. wind chills near á50 to á55. winds: west becoming south at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: increasing clouds/scatter ed pm light snow. highs: near á3. thanks brandon.