Speech to Text for Battling fires in subzero temperatures

cold temps only make this job harder. we have extreme concerns about personnel and their safety with regard to the hot temperatures. but fighting fires in the cold temperatures is also a very big challenge and can sometimes be even more difficult. captain holly mulholland with the rochester fire department says the extreme temps take a toll on their gear. it can freeze their gloves, hoses and air tanks... making it difficult to do the job. cold temperatures can also make it tough for first repsonders to manuver we use water like i said to put fires out. anywhere that we have been and sprayed water, essentially turns into an ice skating rink. the cold temperatures can also cause any sweat a firefighter may have from worker to make them even colder. captain mulholland tells me they try to rotate crew members more frequently to warm them up and their gear... they also sometimes have a second