Winter survival kits are a must

freezes there is always a as you just heard, we're close to recordá breaking and dangerously cold temperatures this morning. many schools and businesses are closed to keep everyone safe.... even the united states postal service is stopping mail deliveries today in both minnesota and iowa. but if you absolutely (have to leave the house, kimt news 3's annalisa pardo has what you (need to have in the car before you head out. annalisa? tyler and arielle the other day when my car got stuck for 40 minutes, i realized i was not( pepared to be stuck there, and the situation could've been a lot worse worse. here are some small items to have in your car that could save your life. car driving by minnesotans know, it could happen to them... getting stuck on the side of the road in the bitter cold. absolutely and for some like sean samson and amanda mikhail... it already has. i've been run off the road, so you know i've been that guy! i've been stuck on the side of the road, i've been run off the road, i've been in a head on collision in weather like this. and it's weather like this, that has people prepared. hats, gloves, mittens. the ones i have in my car are like bright orange. still, not everyone is ready. i think a lot of it is the comfort of having that cell phone with them. we as minnesotans are very hearty and i think we're really proud of being hearty in this weather so i think it's a bit of pride. but minnesota department of public safety wants pride put aside... saying that having these items in the car... car trunk closing could be lifesaving. they say to have a red cloth, food, a knife, flash light, and batteries. match striking they also suggest having matches and another helpful item to have is a blanket in the car and a cell phone charger that can be used if signal is possible. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news 3. if you're wondering why to