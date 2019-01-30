Speech to Text for How Delivery Drivers Stay Safe

isabella? katie and george... porch and cellar is just one restaurant using doordash and uberáeats to deliver... one driver tells me while it can be unbearable to endure these cold temperatures... it is still worth it. <nats > bliss harlow is a doordasher and military wife. she is enduring the brutal minnesota winter to deliver burgers and fries to med city residents. "i chose to continue to do it because it's extra money for the family that we need and the company is making incentives by adding an additional 4 to 6 dollars for delivery which makes it a little more worth our while." with slick roads and children in tow, you may wonder how harlow stays safe. "i personally stay safe by just kind of bundling up, and keeping the car running, i lock my doors and whatnot in between deliveries. i just go straight in and straight out." when ordering from doordash... customers might have noticed a message warning their delivery could be delayed due to the weather. "it makes it to where we're not getting penalized for just taking our time getting to those locations." just a few minutes down the road... lexi meyer has been delivering pizza all day for godfathers. meyer says she is more worried about other drivers impacting her safety. "i can control myself but the other people you never know what other people can be doing or what they do but just always make sure you pay attention." and as these brave delivery people venture out to deliver warm comfort foods for minnesotans at home... meyer asks one thing from their valued customers. "just making sure you are kind to them, and if you want to offer them into your home, you can, just be thankful." katie and george... the owner of godfathers tells me if delivery drivers do not want to go out and deliver in this frigid cold... they do not have to... so it looks like he has some pretty loyal employees. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. acosta... a sales and marketing company... reports 51 percent of people who eat out order delivery food. millenials really love deliveryááá 77 percent getting their grub brought to the