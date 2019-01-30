Speech to Text for When mother nature cancels local sports

sports aren't safe. kimt news 3 sports' zach gilleland is here and zach how did you pass the time with no sports today? well guys i have to admit it's been hard the last few days without our sports. so today i went on an adventure to see just how our local sports are being affected by this bone chilling weather. each tuesday, our kimt sports team is out and about bringing you the top games. today mother nature had a different plan. "woo it's chilly. the winters in the midwest are known to be brutal but when temperatures get this low, our local sports are affected." the weather is so cold that the rochester recreation center, which is a haven for hockey fans, will close it's doors on wednesday as wind chills are expected to sixty degrees below zero. inside there wasn't a whole lot of action aside from a hockey practice and some ice skating. a lot of the noise came from this... (nat sound) a game was scheduled today between john marshall..... and mayo... but it will be made up another day. the usual hustle and bustle during a hockey game was no where to be seen. not a fan to be found.. even in the front row seats. "up in the nose bleeds where you'll find some of hockey's biggest fans, remains vacant." after checking the ice, i tried my luck by the water. "and on a cold day like today, not too many people are going to be out here by the pool. marco! nothing." tonight there will be no games played and no scores to be shown. "if you were looking to cheer on your favorite local team, you'll have to wait another day." and we'll be there for the next goal, pinfall, or