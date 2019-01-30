Clear
Just how cold are these dangerously cold temperatures?

We're taking a look at what Mother Nature is capable of when it comes to turning liquid into ice.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

today's cold temperatures kept many people inside. and for good reasonáthe conditions are life threatening. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan bundled up to see what mother nature is capable of. she joins us live in the elements now, brooke? katie, george, right now it's xxx degrees below zero with the wind chill in rochester... and while it's dangerously cold right now... it actually isn't the coldest day our viewing area has seen. rochester's record low wind chill was 64 below zero in 19á82... and mason city's wind chill dropped to 60 below in 19á83. earlier today i put this brutal weather to the test.xxx kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist s say when the windchills drop between á40 and á60 degrees frostbite can happen in 10 minutes. just to prove just how cold pavement can be on your bare feet or even your puppies paws, take a look at this. according to the american veterinary medical foundation, pets are just as seseptible to getting frostbite or hypothermia as humans are... and this egg froze solid within less than 5 minutesá imagine what it could do to bare skin or paw pads. and these dangerous temperatures could even freeze water into ice crystals in a matter of seconds. in less than 5 minutes, a burning hot wet t shirt can freeze rock solid... what could these wind chills do to your skin? hypothermia can occur to anyone who exposes themselves to the bitter elements we're seeing long enough for their body temperature to fall under 95 degrees. our best advice? stay inside. be sure to download kimt news 3's weather app to stay
Mason City
Overcast
-25° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -27°
Feels Like: -58°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-26° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -29°
Feels Like: -51°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
-24° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -27°
Feels Like: -51°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
-26° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -60°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
-28° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -29°
Feels Like: -58°
Tracking life threatening cold and a warm up for the weekend.
