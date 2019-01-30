Clear
Animal Cruelty Bill

It could make animal cruelty a federal offense

water./// and keeping your pet safe from the cold... ties in with a new bill that could make animal cruelty a federal felony. two lawmakers... one republican and one democrat have proposed a law called the pact act áá which stands for preventing animal cruelty and torture. under this law... people can be prosecuted for burning... crushing or drowning animals. one kennel owner tells kimt how neglecting your pet in the weather is an example of abuse. "small dogs especially they are so close to the ground they just for humans alone it is lifeá threatening. for animals, they are so close to the ground." the pact act has passed the senate twice á but not the house of representative s.
