Speech to Text for Keeping Kids Busy During Snow Days

snow at best, but enough to add to the slickness of roadways. winds will be dying down but the cold will last into the evening. by friday, temperatures will rise above zero once again and by saturday highs will be in the upper 30s. tonight: scattered flurries/blowi ng snow/cold. highs: near á30. wind chills near á50 to á60. winds: northwest at 15 to 20 mph. gusts near 35 mph. wednesday: sunny/cold. highs: near á18. wind chills near á50 to á60. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. gusts near 25 mph. wednesday night: mostly clear. with many schools calling off class through tomorrow or even thursday á some kids are spending five or six days at home in a row... and not being able to play outside might have some kiddos feeling a little stirá crazy. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out how you can wear your kids out á before they wear (you out. xxx nat: laughing baby tricia knutson is a mom of 3 and a daycare provider á so keeping kids entertained all day is her specialty. one thing she thinks is key to burning off energy á not giving too many directions during an activity. "but if i like give them the materials and say ok go á it takes a lot more time because they have to try and figure out what they're doing, they have to come up with things on their own." we caught up with tricia this afternoon as the kids relaxed and watched a movie after a very busy morning. "we've been doing lots of activities with water beads and we put little critters in there and play with those, homemade playdough is a huge hit, we also to get them moving around they've had to build forts, they're on their second fort right now." on facebook, we asked you how you're keeping kids entertained on these days of cabin feber. among the answers: crafts á baking á fort building á and board games. tricia thinks making a schedule for the day can prevent kids from becoming too stir crazy. the novelty of a snow day can wear off quickly. "they miss their friends and their teacher and the structure and routine of school. i think it throws them off to all of a sudden have this free day. luckily we were able to prepare for these snow days." tenet number one in tricia's snowday book: creativity. it's a requirement for both a parent's sanity and a child's entertainment. "the most helpful thing is to not overthink it. you know you're like oh what can i do to keep my kids busy, you know usually its right in front of you, you don't need to go to the store and buy new toys or buy even new board games. even if you just have a deck of cards, you can come up with like 10 different activities" it might be too cold for snow angels and sledding á but a little creativity can help you find plenty of entertainment indoors. and of course á we'll keep an eye on those school closings and update them right here on your screen or on kimt dot com to help you plan your days.///