Speech to Text for North Iowa Bulls' Wagner signs NAHL tender

10. it was just yesterday that bulls goalie dysen skinner signed an náaáhá l tender with the minnesota magicians and now his teammate carter wagner becomes the fourth north iowa player to sign a tender. wagner has signed with the odessa jackalopes after just four games with the club. he's had a good impression though, the forward has scored twice in his four games with north iowa. the bulls are back in action this friday against granite city.