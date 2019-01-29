Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

North Iowa Bulls' Wagner signs NAHL tender

One day after his teammate Dysen Skinner signs with the Minnesota Magicians, Wagner follows suit.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 6:44 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for North Iowa Bulls' Wagner signs NAHL tender

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10. it was just yesterday that bulls goalie dysen skinner signed an náaáhá l tender with the minnesota magicians and now his teammate carter wagner becomes the fourth north iowa player to sign a tender. wagner has signed with the odessa jackalopes after just four games with the club. he's had a good impression though, the forward has scored twice in his four games with north iowa. the bulls are back in action this friday against granite city.
Mason City
Overcast
-17° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -44°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-20° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -29°
Feels Like: -45°
Austin
-18° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -46°
Charles City
Overcast
-17° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -43°
Rochester
Overcast
-20° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -50°
Tracking life threatening cold and a warm up for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping Kids Busy During Snow Days

Image

Tracking the Continuation of Dangerous Cold - Frostbite Within 10min

Image

North Iowa Bulls' Wagner signs NAHL tender

Image

Creativity Helps Heat a Home

Image

Working from home

Image

Fighting fires in the cold

Image

Historic Deep Freeze?

Image

Cold weather carbon monoxide dangers

Image

Keeping pets safe in the cold

Image

MC FIRE TUES MORN

Community Events