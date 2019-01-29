Speech to Text for Creativity Helps Heat a Home

sometimes when it's cold á you have to get creative. kimt news 3's calyn thompson has some tips and tricks for us tonight on how to keep your home cozy during this freeze.xxx one of the very first things you can do is to program your thermostat... to hold á that way it's the same temperature both during the day and at night. it's also a good idea to make sure air vents and radiators are not blocked or obstructed. to help minimize temperature loss you can boil water or even make soup... they help introduce warmer temps and humidity into your home. running a trickle of water and even opening the cabinets underneath your sink could help keep your pipes from freezing. plus á it could save you money in the long run. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3.///