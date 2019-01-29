Speech to Text for Working from home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

siberian streak./// the weather we're experiencing right now is very dangerous. schools are cancelling classes... and dozens of businesses in our area are closing their doors because of the cold. that includes the clear lake chamber of commerce. but they're keeping up on their workload... by working (remotely. kimt news three's alex jirgens explains.xxx on days like this á you probably don't want to get out of your house and to go to work. the clear lake chamber of commerce is doing things a little differently this week. the chamber recently updated their policy to close their office if clear lake schools are off for a snow day á which includes today and tomorrow. tim coffey is the president and cáeáo of the clear lake chamber. not only is this helping keep the employees safe... but it's also convenient for them. "it's easy to be a virtual worker nowadays, with the laptop and the internet and your cell phone. there's probably a good number of people doing the same thing as i am. and certainly i'd think parents with kids out of school. we have two staff members that have children in school." if you need to reach any member of the chamber of commerce á they have posted their cell phone numbers and email addresses on their facebook page. in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// and for the latest on school and business closings á watch the bottom of your screen á or head to