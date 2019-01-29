Speech to Text for Fighting fires in the cold

while many of us try to stay in our warm homes á some people have no option but to brave the elements. early this morning fire crews in mason city put on their gera to fight a fire at young construction. the blaze broke out just after 3:00 this morning. 14th street to 17th street on federal avenue had to be closed for hours as crews worked to put it out. the state fire marshal is investigating á all we know right now is that there were vehicles inside the building at the time./// the young family tells us they're thankful for all the help they received from first responders... and that the family owned business is already working on rebuilding after this morning's devastation. thankfully no one was hurt in the fire itself but crews had to take precautions to keep themselves safe from the cold. kimt news 3's kaleb gillock was on scene early this morning and explains what steps those firefighters took.xxx hey good evening, i'm here along north federal avenue in mason city á right across the street from young construction where that structure fire happened earlier this morning and you take that into consideration with the bitter cold temperatures á it can't be fun at all for the firefighters, so today i had a chance to talk with them about what that's like. it's a brutally cold environment and then you get you're wet and of course that evaporates á water evaporates temperature from your body 25 times faster than air. captain á jack odegaard á was one of the many firefighters on scene this morning dealing with actual temperatures near 10ábelow á which he says is always cause for concern. it's something we always concern ourselves with and then we rotate our guys in and out. a lot of times they have to go in and if they get really wet, we'll send them into a place to get kind of warmed up and then they'll come back. surprisingly á they don't layer up as much as you'd think. you can wear like a sweatshirt under your gear and kind of stuff like that. otherwise, it's bringing extras á extra gloves á extra hoods, that way if you do get water on them and they start freezing you can switch them out. but the freezing water isn't just tough on the men wearing boots and bunker gear. on this one we drove out to the fire which was on north federal by the time we got there one of the valves on this rig got stuck shut. a lot of times we run into where the water will freeze right out of the nozzle so one of the things we do is we'll crack the bail or keep the nozzle open á it's just dribbling a little bit of water but we do that and that way it doesn't freeze up. all of the firefighters seem to tell me the same thing that when it comes to battling fires like this in the cold, as long as they're staying active they actually stay pretty warm but the water can make it a little bit colder for them out there which they may need to warmup or change