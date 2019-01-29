Speech to Text for Historic Deep Freeze?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the dangerously low temperatures we're experiencing right now are among the coldest our area's seen in quite some time. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is comparing this deep freeze to a frigid blast from the past... that happened during this same week 23 years ago. hardy midwesterners are used to the cold but we haven't seen these kinds of temperatures since 1996. let's a take a look back to this day in 1996... temperatures across our area were warmer than they are today... today's lows range around negative 23 to negative 26 á while on january 29th 1996 á the lows only dropped between negative 8 to negative 14. however á just 4 days later in 1996 á february 2nd saw some record breaking temperatures. lows ranged between negative 32 and negative thirty six. will we see those historically low temps this week? storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby tells me he's predicting a low of negative 32 for tomorrow... visiting rochester from chattanooga tennessee á the henry family did not expect minnesota to be (this cold when they arrived. they say it was á quite literally á a shock to their system. "trying to go through our luggage in the airport to get our clothes out and we were not prepared, we were not prepared at all until i pulled everything out of the suitcase that i had packed." if you must spend time outside, grab your hat, scarf, gloves, anything to cover up skin to survive the cold. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. it will be interesting to see just how close we come to those historic 1996 numbers. a reminder that these temperatures are dangerous á and doesn't take long for frostbite to set in. limit your times outdoors as much as possible.///