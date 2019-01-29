Speech to Text for Cold weather carbon monoxide dangers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as we deal with this dangerous cold... many people are choosing to stay indoors. but that doesn't mean you're out of the woods. local energy companies in minnesota and iowa are urging people to check their meters and vents to prevent carbon monoixde from getting into their homes. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox has more. he joins us live in rochester... jeremiah have snow on your meter can be very dangerous?xxx that's right... it is cold and we all head indoors to stay warm. but having gas meters like these covered in snow can be dangerous.xxx artic air has many people bundling up in the cold. with temperatures forcasted in the negative teens many people like bob speedling are choosing to stay indoors. crazy crazy cold. i've been inside all day. i don't want to go outside. but right outside is where gas meters and dryer vents are. we've received a lot of snowfall over the last couple days and i spoke to the minnesota energy resource and they say gas meters like these should never be covered in snow because the build up can be deadly. ice and snow on the meters and vents can block circulation of carbon monoxide and natural gas. the carbon monoxide, the silent killer. you can't see, it you can't smell it and what it does is give you flu like symptoms. tom duxbury works at a haley comfort systems. he's worked on homes throughout southeast minnesota install and upgrading heating systems. he's stressing the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning... which kills more than 400 people each year. we haven't had cold temperatures like this in a long time so the main thing you want to make sure is make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector. that's what bob has... he says a cáo smoke detector right outside his laundry... to prevent the silent killer so he can stay warm during the frigid weather. cáo and stuff starts coming into the house it's going to first start coming out through this door and detected by minnesota energy also says to clear the vents and meters with a brush like this or a broom. because amy... a sholve can damage the vent. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three./// thank you jeremiah, this is also a good time to remember to test your carbon monoxide detector to make sure it's working properly... or to buy one if you don't have one in your home.///