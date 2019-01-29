Clear
Keeping pets safe in the cold

This weather is dangerous for our four-legged friends too.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 4:57 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 4:57 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

too./// we're not the only ones in danger during this cold. so are our pets. kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us how to protect our fourálegged friends during this deep freeze.xxx one vet i spoke to says when it comes to taking indoor dogs outside to use the bathroom, you should take them right back in as soon as possible. that's because like humans á they can get frostbite within minutes of being outside in subzero temps. "in particularly their ears, their paws, and their tail... are the parts of their bodies that are most prone to frostbite. so we want to take those same limitations into consideration for our pets when they go outside when it's this bitterly cold outside." when it comes to outside pets á she says they need shelter... lots of calories... and fresh water. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// another reminder... wipe off your pet's paws of any salt that may get on them while they're outside.///
