012919 Sports

details.xxx hey thank you katie á that's right á there still plenty of warm gymnasiums that will be open tonight but before we get to that á we have some big news out of rochester this evening. earlier this afternoon á the rosters for the 20á19 mcdonalds allá american games were released á and by no surprise á john marshall's á matthew hurt á made the cut. hurt is only the 14th basketball player from minnesota to receive this prestigious honor á and will join 23 other topá basketball players from around the country for the 42nd annual game on march 27th./// the iowa girls high school athletic union released its weekly poll today with multiple teams still in the rankings. in class 1a á west hancock remains undefeated á ranking second. then in 3a á osage is also unbeaten á ranking second. clear lake remains fourth with a 10 and three record. algona continues to hold fifth spot in 3a while crestwood moves inside the topá10 to ninth. and mason city is 10 and four on the year á ranking third among the 4a schools. speaking of high school basketball á here's a look at our coverage plan for the evening. in girls basketball á the northwoodá kensett vikings will play host to the central springs panthers. also the albert lea tigers travel to austing for a sevená30 tip. for boys hoops á lake city is in town to take on the lourdes eagles and byron travels to doverá eyota. we'll have highlights from those games coming up tonight at 10. meanwhile in college basketball, the 19th ranked hawkeyes have a steep task ahead tonight. the sixthá ranked michigan state spartans have won 11 games straight and look to make it 12 with a raid of iowa city. but hawkeye athletics is doing all in its power to see the black and gold snag a "w" tonight á giving out a thousand free tickets for students and offering free parking for everyone. that game is officially underway and -- leads -- to --. we'll have the highlights tonight at 10. in studio 3 á kaleb gillock á káiámát