Fire destroys garage, damages home in Rochester

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 7:14 AM
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

south broadway four about 4 hours last night. getting there just after 10á 30. the deátached garage, with 3 cars inside, was covered in flames when fire crews got there. the garage and the cars are likely destroyed... the fire also spread to the house, causing a good amount of damage. there was some concern over a dog, but about 20 minutes later, he came running out of the home and is going to be fine. with the temperatures as cold as they are, fire captain paul moving. keep moving. were just rotating guys through real quick. so we get about 20á25 minutes of work with a bottle, so as that bottle is done we send em to the truck to get dry gloves, dry hats. the "bottles" he's referring to, are the air tanks they wear. thankfully, no one was hurt during this. the fire marshal is investigating the cause. the residents are being helped out by the american and
Tracking life threatening cold this week.
