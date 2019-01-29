Speech to Text for Tracking Dangerous Cold and Blowing Snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( the main threats on the roads today will be the chance for blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility, hiding the lanes, and blowing snow back onto the roads especially in west bound and southbound lanes thanks to a strong northwest wind. the winds are also bring dangerously cold temperatures as temperatures fall throughout today with wind chills falling with it. we will start the morning with an air temp of around á10 with chills of á35 and will head into the evening commute with an air temp of á20 and wind chills of á50 to á60. temps will fall as low as á32 wednesday morning with chills of á60. that's why a wind chill warning has been issued from now through thursday. cars will struggle to start outdoors, pets will freeze if left outside (please check on animals and bring them inside), frostbite will set in around 10 minutes or less, and many schools have cancelled. wednesday will see a high of á18 and a low thursday morning of á31. highs remain subzero around á3 on thursday. temperatures return above 0 for friday and then burst above freezing for saturday. skies will be partly sunny today with sun returning for wednesday. it won't be too cold for a chance of snow on thursday, otherwise rain and snow showers look likely from saturday through monday. today: partly sunny/blowing snow. highs: near á8 and falling. winds: northwest at 15 to 30 mph. gusts near 35 mph. tonight: partly cloudy/areas of blowing snow. lows: near á32. wind chills near á50 to á60. winds: northwest at 15 to 25 mph. gusts near 35 mph. wednesday: mostly thanks brandon.