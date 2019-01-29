Speech to Text for Coffee with a Cop and the Mayor on Tuesday morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there will be a good chance to warm up with a hot cup of coffee... and catch up with rochester city leaders. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live, with how the city's police chief and mayor are teaming up this morning. annalisa? tyler and arielle, i'm inside the dunn brothers coffee on elton hills drive where people can come to coffee with a cop. the city of rochester and rochester police are hosting it. here, you can come get a warm cup of "joe" with chief franklin and a city leader guest! today's is mayor kim norton. she says she's happy to meet with the people she serves, saying both she and chief franklin believe in engaging with the community, and this is one we just have to make sure we're open, and we listen, and take that feedback to heart. and that's what i'm hoping we'll do. coffee with a cop is from 8 to 10 this morning, again, here at dunn brothers coffee on elton hills drive. live in rochester, this is chief franklin's second coffee with a cop. he says he's thinking about doing this 4 times a year. no word yet on when the next one will be.