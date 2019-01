Speech to Text for Federal Ave. in Mason City shutdown as crews battle fire

breaking we are following breaking news in mason city this morning... a large fire is creating traffic issues... kimt news 3's kaleb gillock is live on the scene of this fire at (young construction(. live kaleb, good morning, stay with kimt news 3 for the latest