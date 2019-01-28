Clear
Possible new hotel

It could be going up in downtown Rochester.

Elizabeth Stay

a new hotel development could be coming to the med city. north rock real estate is proposing the construction of a 109á room hotel development owned by towneplace suites by marriott. it's all to offer more options to mayo clinic visitors. one of the developers working on the project ran down the distinctive features proposed for "we're optimistic that there's opportunity for a hotel that is in the downtown area that can fill the everyday person's budget versus a lot of the hotels which will be great that are more geared towards upscale traveler." north rock real estate plans to go to the city council and planning and zoning commission to move the of leukemia.///
