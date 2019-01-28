Speech to Text for Overturned semi - trailer full of apples

more susceptible to freezing./// continuing coverage well it's a story we've continued to cover all day. a semi driver is ok after overturning his rig on iá90... but the accident did block one interstate lane for several hours. on the scene kimt news 3's annalise johnson is talking to another driver about what it's like to drive big rigs on frozen roads.xxx "i spoke to one semi driver who stopped in olmsted county on his way from wisconsin to north dakota and he tells me he's already seen multiple accidents involving semis today." that's why kevin paske says he has a winter survival kit in his rig at all times á just in case. "i got a refrigerator and stuff to keep food and if i do get out there where i can't go, i'm not gonna starve to death." here's a look at the semi that overturned this morning... it happened on iá90 á just west of highway 52. the truck was full of apples and pulver towing had to unload the fruit before the rig could be turned upright. the whole ordeal took several hours. minnesota state patrol responded to the incident á and wants to warn drivers of all types of vehicles out on the roads tonight. "it's important that people drive a speed that's safe for the conditions and also allow enough time for ahead and drive a safe speed for the conditions, make sure you always buckle up." one thing the semi driver tells me that other motorists can do to stay safe driving near semis in wintery conditions is to quickly pass them, not ride along next to them. in olmsted county, annalise johnson, kimt news 3.