Rockwell native sets national powerlifting records

It was a big day for Josh Lentz at the Minnesota State Championships last Saturday.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

congratulatio ns to rockwell native josh lentz on setting numerous powerlifting records at the minnesota state championships in mankato on saturday. lentz was in the 220 pound category and set national records with a 556 pound bench press, a 744 pound squat, and the total weight mark with 2,039 pounds. that is the definition of a strong man.
