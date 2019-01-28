Speech to Text for Rockwell native sets national powerlifting records

congratulatio ns to rockwell native josh lentz on setting numerous powerlifting records at the minnesota state championships in mankato on saturday. lentz was in the 220 pound category and set national records with a 556 pound bench press, a 744 pound squat, and the total weight mark with 2,039 pounds. that is the definition of a strong man.