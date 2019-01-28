Clear
Paying for the pavement

The city needs millions of dollars to maintain the sidewalks and roads.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

millions of dollars will determine how the roads and sidewalks of rochester will be maintained. the city is short 23 million dollars needed to better maintain 5áhundred miles of roadway. the committee of the whole is looking at some funding options... those include using taxpayers dollars or going to the state for money... we found one resident in rochester who says he wouldn't mind getting taxed to better preserve the "it's always a good idea, it tends to be underfunded. we're growing, there's lots of traffic and i suspect they are going to deteriorate faster than it did in the past." when it comes to sidewalks the committee is discussing the possibility of an ongoing utility fee./// as the med city grows á so does the of number
Travel will remain difficult tonight and tomorrow morning. We're tracking dangerous cold.
