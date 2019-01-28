Speech to Text for Meals on Wheels cancelled

off the roads... they're keeping many in the north iowa area from getting a hot meal á too. meals on wheels in several north iowa communities is cancelled due to weather. on the scene káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning how those who rely on this meal are getting by.xxx today i had one of these delicious salads about that big around. john schmidt is legally blind and relies on meals on wheels services for a hot meal five days a week... but this week he's having to go to the reserves as meals on wheels is cancelled until at least wednesday. i buy a chicken pot pie's. i buy salsberry steak/ popeye's less usually does me for the evening meal one of those. schmidt isn't alone, meals on wheels helps around 80á100 people five days a week with meals, but those in charge say there's a reason they cancel when the schools cancel. a lot of our volunteers are retired people so if they're saying that it's not safe for the school people to be out and it's not safe for our people to be out because places aren't plowed out and they're walking on ice. and with mason city schools already canceled both tuesday and wednesday, schmidt hopes everyone who gets a meal from meals on wheels has a back up plan. anybody that is getting meals on wheels would have a supply of something there. funk says she is persoallyu calling all meals on wheels recipients to explain that they will not be serving meals for the