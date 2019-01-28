Speech to Text for KM grad Kristin Scott is hitting her stride at Iowa State

guys it's no secret that kassoná mantorville produces some good talent but one former komet has been putting up some impressive numbers at iowa state this season. i had the chance to speak with kristin scott earlier today about her time as a cyclone. she is only a sophomore, still cyclone forward kristin scott is quietly emerging as one of the big 12's preeminent players. and the conference is starting to take notice, honoring her with this week's big 12 player of the week award. the forward had arguably her best performance last saturday, scoring 31 points by sinking all 11 of her shot attempts. "my first shot of that night was a bank three actually and i remember i just looked at the bench i was like uuuuuhh. they were like we'll take it, you know keep shooting, they always tell me to keep shooting." scott is averaging nearly 13 points per game and has helped lead iowa state to a 15á5 record. the team has already surpassed last season's win total and she knew the team had the potential. "coach tells us all the time that we have something special and i believe we're all buying into that really well." "we go into every game thinking that we can do this, we can play with anybody. i think that we've proved that already this season." the kasson mantorville grad routinely overmatched opponents in high school. even so, going from the prep ranks to playing in one of the best conferences in the country was a challenge. "like that first year from high school to freshman year, it was very tough, not only just the physicality but like mentally." with scott's shooting touch and rebounding ability, the cyclones are back in big 12 title contention, scott, though, wants more... an appearance in the ncaa tournament. "definitely always like a goal of mine to go to the ncaa tournament. like i said if we're all buying into it and if we keep playing how we have been playing, we should have a good run forwards."