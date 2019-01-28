Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning - Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Safely heating your home

If you have a space heater, you'll want to make sure you're using it properly.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Safely heating your home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you might be spending more time at home with the heat on high over the next few days... or sticking a space heater in a crawl space to keep pipes from freezing. but what happens when home heating equipment turns dangerous? on the scene kimt news 3's isabella basco spent time with a family who has some advice for anyone using portable heaters.xxx with these minnesota subá zero temperatures, one property manager tells me how you can properly use your space heater to stay warm. "when pipes freeze because of the cold under the house, some people have a tendency to put space heaters or other heating devices under the home and that can be really dangerous because there is insulation and there can be any number of flammable objects." if you decide to use a heater... bagnasco has some words of wisdom. "you have to watch it really closely, otherwise we recommend you call or contact a professional that handles those situations." other things you can do? "do not cover the front where the heat comes out, don't cover the back because usually there's some kind of filter." but most of all? "stay inside as much as you can." death and injury can be prevented with proper use and maintenance of heating equipment, so make sure to stay safe and stay warm. reporting in rochester, isabella basco, kimt news 3. one local business says
Mason City
Overcast
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -17°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -15°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -18°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -20°
Rochester
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -24°
Travel will remain difficult tonight and tomorrow morning. We're tracking dangerous cold.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping the city warm in bitter temps

Image

Possible new hotel

Image

Overturned semi - trailer full of apples

Image

Rockwell native sets national powerlifting records

Image

Paying for the pavement

Image

Meals on Wheels cancelled

Image

KM grad Kristin Scott is hitting her stride at Iowa State

Image

Safely heating your home

Image

Tracking Life Threatening Cold Moving in Tonight

Image

Calling for a Ride in Bad Weather

Community Events