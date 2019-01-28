Speech to Text for Tracking Life Threatening Cold Moving in Tonight

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

3 meteorologist sara knox joins us now... sara á you mentioned the extremely dangerous wind chills in our forecast. can you tell us some more about that?xxx snow has moved out of the area leaving behind a mix of sun, clouds, and cold temperatures. a wind chill advisory will go into effect tonight starting at 6pm and lasting thought the am hours of tuesday. with lows falling near 12 below zero tonight, wind chills will hover near 30 to 35 degrees below zero. mostly cloudy skies can be planned for tonight, with no snow falling from the sky but plenty of it blowing across open roadways. the threat for blowing snow will continue through the next several days thanks to strong northwest winds. a wind chill warning will go into effect as our wind chill advisories end and last until 12pm thursday. wind chills will be falling near 50 to 60 degrees below zero which brings a threat for frostbite within 10 minuets of being outdoors. after the dangerous cold, warming air will return to the forecast area. starting friday, highs will climb back above zero alongside increasing clouds. our next chance for precipitation moves in saturday and sunday in the form of isolated rain/snow showers. temperatures will return to the upper 30s (above zero!) for saturday. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: near á12. wind chills near á30 to á35. winds: west at 10 to 15 mph. tuesday: increasing clouds/patchy blowing snow. highs: near á10. winds: northwest at 15 to 25 mph. gusts near 35 mph. tuesday night: mostly cloudy/patchy blowing snow. lows: near á30. wind chills near á50 to á60. cold snaps are nothing new for midwesterners leaving behind a mix of sun, clouds, and cold temperatures. a wind chill advisory will go into effect tonight starting at 6pm and lasting thought the am hours of tuesday. with lows falling near 12 below zero tonight, wind chills will hover near 30 to 35 degrees below zero. mostly cloudy skies can be planned for tonight, with no snow falling from the sky but plenty of it blowing across open roadways. the threat for blowing snow will continue through the next several days thanks to strong northwest winds. a wind chill warning will go into effect as our wind chill advisories end and last until 12pm thursday. wind chills will be falling near 50 to 60 degrees below zero which brings a threat for frostbite within 10 minuets of being outdoors. after the dangerous cold, warming air will return to the forecast area. starting friday, highs will climb back above zero alongside increasing clouds. our next chance for precipitation moves in saturday and sunday in the form of isolated rain/snow showers. temperatures will return to the upper 30s (above zero!) for saturday. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: near á12. wind chills neaincc al wind chills .