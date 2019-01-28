Speech to Text for Calling for a Ride in Bad Weather

the winter weather we're seeing can make it tough to get to work... school... or wherever you need to go. but nowadays á you don't even need your own car to get around... just a cell phone can produce an instant chaufeer. kimt news three's calyn thompson caught up with a ride share driver today... and shows us how he handles it when the frozen waste hits the electric oscillator.xxx if your car looked anything like this this morning, one of the last things you wanted to do was get inside to start it up. thankfully lyft and uber drivers áá including jeremy kittleson áá have you covered. "a lot of people like to have the warm car. you don't have to scrape your car, you don't have to dig your car out. just call us because our car will be warm and we'll take you to work." he's busy tonight getting people home from work... not getting paid any extra... but knowing fewer cars means safer roads. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// kittleson tells kimt he's surprised he's not seeing any surges... saying last year's snow storms were like holidays á and prices