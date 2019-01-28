Speech to Text for Keeping buses running in the cold

cold snaps are nothing new for midwesterners ... but this week's weather is cause for alarm. schools are starting to cancel classes. at the same time á we wanted to know how school transportatio n maintains buses in this cold weather. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at jefferson elementary in mason city. alex?xxx george and katie á mason city has officially called off school for tomorrow and wednesday due to the extreme temperatures á and more are expected to follow. but what about making sure buses are able to transport children when classes resume? i set out to find out how.xxx jammie pokorney's son uses the bus to get school. with life threatening temperatures in the forecast á jaime's a bit concerned about sending her kid to school. "just walking out there, you don't know if the bus is running late, if they are late, then how long does your child sit out there? if they come early because they're on time, then the child is running out there to catch the bus on time, slipping and falling in the cold weather, no one is seeing that." kevin zeitler is a mechanic with the transportatio n for clear lake schools. he feels that their buses can operate right in the cold á as they are stored inside. but the big problem with the cold is the possibility for diesel inside the fuel tank to gel á which can clog the tank and fuel filters á making it inoperable. "you have your summer fuel and you have your winter fuel, just the additives they put in it, that's how it generally starts to gel up." if something does happen á the district has a plan in place á as another bus can be sent to pick up children. if class is in session during the colder periods á zeitler ensures that everything is ready to go. "make sure everything is good to go and if they have school tomorrow or in the next couple days, we're ready." so far á clear lake has not called off school at this time á however it may change. watch the ticker at the bottom of your screen. live in mason city á alex jirgens á