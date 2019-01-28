Speech to Text for SNOW PLOW SAFETY

when snow plows are out doing their jobs to keep our roads safe... everyone needs to give them their space... including children. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning how one community is teaching kids snow plow safety. "today at the west concord public library á kids got to learn all about how to be safe around snow plows." west concord kids got the chance to see a snowplow up close and personal. "now you're gonna drive it?" and learn why it's so important they watch out for plows. city maintenance supervisor keith clammer gives a snow plow safety presentation every year. "we've been putting this program on for about 6 years now." clammer teaches kids to not play in snow piles next to the road... they might not hear a snow plow á and a plow driver might not see them. "they can't hear inside a snow fort because they're so well insulated. and if we see one we stop, pull over, make sure no one's in there because the plow will tear everything up." clammer says the presentation is making a difference in kids' winter play habits. "we don't see the snow forts next to the road anymore. they've caught on." it seems the kids at this year's presentation are getting the important message. "you can build a snow fort in your backyard or right by your house." "we learned not to build snow forts by the road." "and then you don't hear it and it might run over you." the kids had a pizza party afterwards á and got to take home this snow plow coloring book. in west concord, annalise johnson, kimt news 3. natural sound of plow darrin