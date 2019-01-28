Speech to Text for Increase in frozen pipes likely

a local company says they are seeing an increase in frozen pipes in our area. and with temperatures continuing to drop over the next couple of days they say it is inevitable that more are likely to freeze this week. káiámát news three's brian tabick joins us live now with more á brian? xxx katie george those with servpro in mason city say frozen pipes are the last thing people think of usually because the heat in their home goes out before the pipes freeze, but it can cause some serious damage. xxx these are a few pictures of the damage frozen pipes can cause. you can see how much water one of these broken pipes can leave behind. those with servopro say most pipes freeze because of a lack of heat, the pilot light going out or the furnace breaking. they say people need to be paying more attention to pipes on exterior walls because of the exposure to colder temps. even those who see the impact of broken pipes say they do inspections on their own homes. fortunately my sink pipes they are located in the interior wall but if there's an exterior wall i have those cabinets open just to have that extra circulation of heat to get in there. brager says frozen pipes are something they are seeing all across the north iowa area. they say some of the worst cases happen in vacant homes where someone hasn't been inside in a while to check the temperature of the house. live in mason city brian tabick káiámát news three./// thank you brian. and brager says you should keep your home's temperature warmer than 50 degrees.///