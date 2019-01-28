Clear
North Iowa Bulls' Skinner signs NAHL tender

Skinner becomes the third Bull to sign a tender this season.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

another week, another accolade from a north iowa goalie. third year bull dysen skinner has signed an náaáhál tender with the minnesota magicians, the team announced earlier today. signing a tender does not mean a guaranteed call up to the magicians, but the team has his rights and can call him up when they please. skinner has played well this season, holding a 11á3á1 record and is seventh in the league in goals against average with a 2.14 mark. it's a good year
