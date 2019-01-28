Speech to Text for Dangerous cold leads to hypothermia and frostbite worries

to the 9áhundred block of 4th avenue northwest around 10 yesterday morning to investigate a man on the ground. they arrived to find 22á year á old ali gombo dead. today á we are learning gombo had been out with friends the night before á and didn't have a key to his house. police say footprints in the snow and smeared blood indicate that he fell over several times while trying to get inside. police say they also found some of his clothing on the ground á which indicates he was likely suffering from extreme hypothermia. an autopsy is scheduled./// the incident is a tragic reminder of just how dangerous this cold weather is. kimt news three's calyn thompson is finding out how people can work to stay warm.xxx more snow means getting to work and digging out... for dave skogen áá it also means keeping warm. "ya know you have to be cautious and be careful because it's á it can get to ya pretty fast if you don't watch it. especially in this cold." with the windchills we'll be seeing this week... frostbite can occur within just 10 minutes of being outside. for minnesotans like mandy cain... "you live in minnesota. it's just part of what goes on here." it's just another winter. "snow, cold you just learn to live with it." if you're not careful á mayo clinic says the extreme cold can turn deadly. frostbite happens when tissues in our extremities á like ears, fingers, and toes á freeze. hypothermia happens when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it. that's why they say to know the signs of hypothermia like intense shivering á drowsiness and muscle weakness á dizziness á and nausea. dressing warm is key... as well as keeping dry. "having your pant legs get wet against your skin ya know and then these temperatures can cause frost bite. you just don't think about that kind of stuff but it's true. so it's always good to wear an extra layer." just to put this in perspective á the last time windchills were this low was january of 20á14. that's according to the national weather service. if you suspect someone has hypothermia... call 9á1á1 or your local emergency number immediately. while you wait for help to arrive... gently move the person inside if possible and replace wet clothing with warm... dry coats and blankets.///