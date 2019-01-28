Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning - Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dr. Oz - Keys to beautiful skin

Here are some tips to great skin.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 11:45 AM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 11:45 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -11°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -10°
Snow and blowing snow will make travel difficult.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Making smart purchases

Image

Dr. Oz - Keys to beautiful skin

Image

Cleaning snow off cars

Image

Tracking Brutal Cold After the Snow

Image

Safe Driving

Image

Tracking Heavy Snow for Tonight

Image

Snow plow drivers prep for snow

Image

Tracking the winter storm for Sunday into Monday

Image

Caleb Strong

Image

Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling

Community Events