Speech to Text for Tracking Brutal Cold After the Snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( snow continues intermittently tonight before redeveloping later this morning. some areas have already picked up 5" as of 2:45am. a winter storm warning is in effect for the entire area through monday morning. monday morning travel will be affected with delays likely. many schools have cancelled. snow accumulations of 8á12 inches is possible in rochester and in the southeast with 6á10 inches likely for most of southern minnesota. 4á8" will be likely across our counties in north iowa. snow will taper by around 10am but blowing snow may still reduce visibility and worsen the roads into monday afternoon. this snow will be followed by life threatening cold and the coldest air seen across the area in decades. by monday night, lows fall to double digits below zero. that's where highs remain for tuesday with partly sunny skies. air temperatures will fall to near record territory on tuesday night and wednesday morning near á30 degrees. wind chills will be as low as á50 to á60 degrees. wednesday and thursday morning. a wind chill watch is in effect from tuesday morning through thursday. a warning is likely to be issued. air temperatures will be below zero during this time. cars will struggle to start around this time and frostbite will set in in 10 minutes or less. monday: am snow tapers/areas of blowing snow. highs: near 8. winds: east becoming northwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. monday night: partly cloudy/very cold/wind chills as low as á35 degrees. lows: near á12. winds: west northwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. tuesday: partly thanks brandon.