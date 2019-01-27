Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Safe Driving

Safe Driving

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 11:41 PM
Updated: Jan. 27, 2019 11:41 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Safe Driving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and strong winds á iowa state patrol is urging drivers to use caution. káiámát news three's á kaleb gillock á joins us now live in clear lake with tips for drivers in case they get stranded in the elements. kaleb á what are you seeing tonight?xxx calyn á i'm here at the lincoln rest area where you can tell the snow is coming down at a pretty good clip á reducing visability á which is why the iowa state patrol is telling you to be careful.xxx slow down, give themselves plenty of following distance, make sure you buckle your seat belt with the snowy conditions and gusty winds... travel can become difficult. that's why it's important to use caution while driving. but what should you do if you become stranded? iowa state patrol lieutenant á dana knudtson á has the answers. turn your flashers on á turn your headlights off so that you're not blinding other traffic if you're facing traffic. if you've got a phone, you can call 9á1á1 so that we can get somebody out to you. /// now mndot has already issued a travel warning á urging motorists not to travel unless necessesary. if you do have to be out and about driving á iowa state patrol suggests checking 5á1á1 and planning your route accordingly. live in clear lake á kaleb gillock á káiámá tá news three./// thank you kaleb. state patrol also suggests having those travel kits in your car... with blankets á water á and maybe even a
Mason City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -5°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -7°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -9°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -15°
We're tracking another winter storm looking to target the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Safe Driving

Image

Tracking Heavy Snow for Tonight

Image

Snow plow drivers prep for snow

Image

Tracking the winter storm for Sunday into Monday

Image

Caleb Strong

Image

Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling

Image

CLASS TEACHING SENIORS ABOUT SAFETY TECHNOLOGY IN NEW VEHICLES

Image

Plunging for Pink

Image

Saving money and energy

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Community Events