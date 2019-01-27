Speech to Text for Tracking Heavy Snow for Tonight

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as a clipper system whips through, snowfall returns late this afternoon and will continue into tonight across the area. at times, the snow will be heavy especially across southern minnesota. as winds will be strong tonight, blowing snow and reduced visibility will make matters worse with near white out conditions possible. a winter storm warning is in effect for the entire area through monday morning. monday morning travel will be affected with delays likely. snow accumulations of 8á12 inches is possible in rochester and in the southeast with 6á10 inches likely for most of southern minnesota. 4á8" will be likely across our counties in north iowa. less snow and more of a wintry mix is possible in the advisory area to the south of the viewing area. snow will taper on monday morning. brandon i am driving on... in rochester á here's what it looks like... conditions... another reminder to let snow plows do their jobs... and make sure you're at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. always have your headlights on and of course á wear your seatbelt. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. this snow will be followed by life threatening cold and the coldest air seen across the area in decades. by monday night, lows fall to double digits below zero. that's where highs remain for tuesday with partly sunny skies. air temperatures will fall to near record territory on tuesday night and wednesday morning near á30 degrees. wind chills will be as low as á50 to á60 degrees. wednesday and thursday morning. a wind chill watch is in effect from tuesday morning through thursday. a warning is likely to be issued. air temperatures will be below zero during this time. cars will struggle to start around this time and frostbite will set in in 10 minutes or less. tonight: heavy snow at times/blowing snow. lows: near 6 and rising. winds: southeast becoming north at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 mph. monday: am snow tapers/areas of blowing snow. highs: near 10. winds: north becoming northwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph. monday night: partly cloudy/very cold/wind chills as low as á35 degrees. thanks brandon.///