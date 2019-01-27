Clear
Tracking the winter storm for Sunday into Monday

Here is the latest.

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 8:36 AM
Updated: Jan. 27, 2019 8:38 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

blowing snow during the event will be a big concern alongside snow covered roadways. after the snow, the coldest air of the season is set to arrive. temperatures will fall near á281 coming into wednesday with highs subzero for a few days. wind chills will be as low as 50 below. tonight: decreasing clouds. lows: near á10. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. sunday: pm snow likely/heavy at times. highs: near 8. winds: south southeast at 10 to 20 mph. saturday night: snow continues/isola ted wintry mix thanks brooke./// as we all know and feel á it's
Mason City
Clear
-14° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -14°
Albert Lea
-17° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -17°
Austin
Clear
-13° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -13°
Charles City
Clear
-13° wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -25°
Rochester
Clear
-13° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -27°
We're tracking another winter storm looking to target the area.
Tracking the winter storm for Sunday into Monday

