Speech to Text for Caleb Strong

and speaking of the top of iowa conference á last night was its coaches versus cancer night. let's face it á you or someone you know has been affected by the ugly disease. nashuaá plainfield recently lost a studentá athlete and last night á the huskies and the osage green devils were "caleb strong." xxx caleb was a senior student that we lost a couple weeks ago after a battle he had with leukemia. that's nashuaá plainfield athletic director talking about caleb ulrichs á a devoted studentá athlete that was a husky through thick and thin. caleb was out first male cheerleader that we had at nashua, he was part of a state championship cheerleading squad. he also was a football player before he was a cheerleader, this year he was out for cross country in the fall, he was a big track athlete for us and he was also a baseball player for us too. friday night was coaches versus cancer night for the top of iowa conference á one of the only conferences in the country dedicating one night to raise money for the american cancer society. last year i think we raised around 30á thousand dollars as an entire conference so it only seemed appropriate for osage and nashua to join forces to battle cancer á and leading the charge á former osage volleyball coach and nashua native... andie olson reached out to me about selling shirts for osage also our caleb strong shirts that we have. they sold 75 over there as a way to raise money and bring awareness and things like that. and smith said that it's a great reminder to everyone that there's more to life than just sports. it's always appreicated that another school can reach out and we can obviously see that sports for us are pretty secondary when something like this happens with hopes that the money raised will someday prevent another community from going through the same thing. he... him and his family are you know they pretty much bleed nashuaá plainfield