Speech to Text for Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lots of great competition going on there today. we pick up at 126 á avery abben of osage taking on bryce trees of north butler... abben trying his hardest to get the pin here but he would end up winning by decision three to one. next at 132 á it's jacob mcbride of newman and caden schrage of northwood á mcbride able to get the leg in and spins schrage for the takedown á and undefeated mcbride captures a conference title with an eight to four decision. we'll have