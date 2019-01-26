Speech to Text for CLASS TEACHING SENIORS ABOUT SAFETY TECHNOLOGY IN NEW VEHICLES

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

older generations of motorists. xxx driver safety-mpkgll-1 driver safety-mpkgll-2 reporter: emerging technologies are being installed in more vechiles. like this backup camera that alerts you when your to close to an object. but many older drivers don't take advantage of new safety features so the american association of retired persons held a smart driver-tek workshop for drivers to understand the benefit of technology. vo:something drivers like steven benson enjoys. he was one of the many attendees who was wanting to get the most out of their vehicle. for older drivers benson says the technology actually helps him become a better driver. he often travels to see family in the twin cities and with features like collison warnings...he's able to stay alert for when objects are out of his eye-sight driver safety-mpkgll-4 sot:steven benson, driver it's safer plus i get to have the advantage of talking to people on the phone when i'm spending an hour on the road. it's a great time to maybe call on the family and see how everybody's doing. driver safety-mpkgll-3 reporter tag: if you weren't able to catch the one today at 125 live there will be another workshop next month reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3 dual tease 4-rdr-2 stick with us....